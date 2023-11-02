Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared on the new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, and it was much different from the last time when they appeared on the first season of the show in 2004. Almost after 30 years, the duo was more quirky and more straight with their answers.

A viral clip from the show is taking rounds on social media where the Gadar and the Animal stars are seen discussing about Karan Johar‘s favorite word – Nepotism. Deol Senior has always criticized the term in many of his interviews, and he did the same on the show as well.

Talking about his career, Sunny Deol admitted that he has been struggling for the past 20 years for a clean hit, but he got Gadar 2 now! Trying to write off nepotism as a term in totality, he called it stupid and suggested that it is something every parent does for their kids. “A father always does that for a kid. Like I have done for mine. Kaun apne bete ke baare mein nahi sochega? To aap kaam kiske liye kar rahe ho? Ye (nepotism) kisi ne shuru kar diya without realizing. It doesn’t make any sense,” said the Ghayal actor, who asserted the fact that people become successful because of their talent.

Bobby Deol had a better explanation for nepotism as he laughed off his career and pointed out how their parents were outsiders, but they made their mark. He even talked about his luck to be born to them. The Animal star further compared his body of work, citing nepotism, and said, “I mean, look at my career! It’s an example for people. You can be any star’s kids. If it doesn’t work out for you, it’s nothing.”

Netizens reacted to this viral clip, which was shared on Reddit. A user wrote, “If Bobby wasn’t a nepo, he wouldn’t be relaunched in the ott space and then start getting films again. No “outsider” with a hiatus like his would get the opportunity once again because, unfortunately, even a flop, run-down nepo has more star value than an outsider with no starry last name.” Another user said, “It’s fair for Sunny to have this point of view when his son is bombing at the BO.” A third user wrote,”

I want to see if Vikrant Massey will manage to relaunch himself after years of hiatus.”

A comment called out the real problem in Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s statement and wrote, “Privileged as hell.. no grip on reality outside their echo chamber. I agree people do make things easier for their kids. Literally, everybody does this.. but we have to still see Arjun Kapoor, Ananya, Sara after they have not proved given such a headstart toh phir these people don’t even understand the problem.”

One more user pointed out, “I think people started having problems with nepotism when these new gen nepo babies started doing works. Earlier, if the star kids weren’t good, they used to be forgotten or side actor roles kar lete the.”

One more irked user commented, “Doing quirky dance moves, delivering high-pitch dialogues, and digging out a hand pump isn’t acting. You got into the industry because of your dad and survived in it because of your dad only. People were not aware of nepotism back then. You got all the undeserving success, but now you cannot pass on the same to your son.”

