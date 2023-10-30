Another week and time for another episode of our favorite chat show – Koffee With Karan. The eighth season is just one episode old and people have been talking about it since it was released. After a married couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Karan has now invited a sibling jodi – Sunny and Bobby Deol for a quick chat on the Koffee couch. While Sunny had a massive hit Gadar 2, Bobby is all set to impress with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

In the latest promo released by Karan Johar, we can see him having a fun interaction with the Deol brothers. From talking about their father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi on screen to the recently released hit film Gadar 2, the trio discussed it all.

If you are wondering what you can expect from this latest episode of the show, here are 5 highlights from the Sunny-Bobby Deol episode promo that will get you excited!

1. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol React To Dharmendra’s Kiss

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani left everyone whistling and clapping. But how did sons Bobby and Sunny react? On Koffee With Karan 8, Bobby revealed that they all crack jokes over the scene but people call it cute. Sunny added, “Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.”

2. Bobby Deol Talks About His Career And Salman Khan

Bobby Deol was also seen talking about his film career and how once Salman told him that he climbed on Sunny’s back when his career wasn’t doing well. Bobby then asked Salman to let him climb on his back to help skyrocket his career.

3. Karan Johar Discusses Gadar 2

Sunny Deol thoroughly enjoyed the success of Gadar 2 and Karan quizzed him about the same on Koffee With Karan 8. Karan asked Sunny about his comment that Gadar 2 collections are organic, “What does that really mean? Are we inflating box office numbers?”

When Sunny said it was actually a trend to inflate box office collections, Karan said, “Is that why the tagline on Gadar 2 was ‘Hindustan ka asli blockbuster’?”

4. Bobby Spoke About Dharmendra Calling Him ‘Chalu’

On Koffee With Karan, during the fun interaction, Bobby also said that if Dharmendra has called him “chalu (cunning)” then he can himself take the credit for the same.

5. Sunny Deol Likes Teddy Bears

Karan Johar left everyone surprised after he revealed that the Gadar actor loves Teddy bears, “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump could actually be into teddy bears!”

The promo of the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was shared by Disney +Hotstar, “The Unapologetic and the Unassuming, catch the legacy movie stars take to the couch for some scintillating conversations. #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 Episode 2 streams from Thursday 2nd Nov. #KWKS8OnHotstar.”

Watch the video here:

The Unapologetic and the Unassuming, catch the legacy movie stars take to the couch for some scintillating conversations. #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 Episode 2 streams from Thursday 2nd Nov. #KWKS8OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/FQIifm7Lam — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 30, 2023

Looks like there will be yet another interesting episode of KWK soon!

