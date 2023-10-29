The year 2023 has been fantastic so far for Bollywood, with three biggies getting an all-time blockbuster verdict. It’s more special for Deols as films featuring them have done wonders at the Indian box office. Both Sunny Deol and Dharmendra managed to make a successful comeback, and now, Bobby Deol is set to score big with his Animal. Keep reading to know more!

While Shah Rukh Khan made a historic comeback, the year 2023 will also be remembered for Sunny Deol making a return with his ‘Dhai Kilo Haath’ persona. His larger-than-life characters have always been loved by the masses, and such characters were being badly missed. Thankfully, the decision of Gadar 2 was made, and we got to witness the real crowd-pulling ability of Sunny.

Despite a clash, Gadar 2 performed like a true beast and ripped apart the box office. The film got an immense response in the mass centers, and thanks to such an unprecedented response, it entered the 500 crore club in India. With this, it became the second Bollywood film to do, after Pathaan.

Apart from Gadar 2, we saw senior Deol making his solid comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Marking the directorial comeback of Karan Johar, the film did good business at the Indian box office by earning 153.30 crores. It saw Dharmendra in a wheelchair-bound and amnesiac character, still charmed us with his love antics.

Now, none other than Bobby Deol is ready to make a big theatrical comeback with Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, the teaser was unveiled, and though it didn’t show much of Bobby’s character, it had enough of his intriguing glimpse to hold the attention of viewers.

Before the teaser, the first look poster showed Bobby Deol’s bloodied face, creating excitement for his role.

Going by the hype, Animal looks huge and might surprise everyone with its box office numbers. For Bobby Deol, it could be a much-needed comeback, as his last successful theatrical release was Housefull 4, which was released in 2019.

On the whole, one can say that Deols are rocking in 2023, making a memorable year for the family.

Meanwhile, Animal releases on 1st December.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tejas Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Stays On The Same Levels As Friday On Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News