There was a good upswing that 12th Fail showed on Saturday as collections pretty much doubled up over Friday. While the film had collected 1.10 crores on its opening day, the second day was good as 2.50 crores came in. This is nice as it shows that those who have watched the film have liked it and now word of mouth should kick in from here.

The Vikrant Massey starrer has now collected 3.60 crores and it will easily go past the 6 crores mark over the weekend. In fact while it’s a given that 6.50 crores would be crossed, if there is some sort of growth that comes in today then collections could get even bigger. It would certainly have happened had it not been for the World Cup match between India and England, but now it has to be seen whether those limited screens and shows where the film is playing get impacted or not.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra had last directed Shikara three years back and that too was a small film that had relied on word of mouth to take it through. While it didn’t work at the box office, 12th Fail may just about manage to do that. All eyes are now on how well it sustains itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

