Actor Vikrant Massey is receiving a lot of accolades and appreciation for his latest release, 12th Fail. However, applauds are something which is not new for the Chhapaak actor. He has always been praised for his performances in films and web series over the years. However, while he made a shift from TV to films, he had to struggle a lot for work.

In fact, during one of his interviews, the actor confessed how he would struggle for work and ask his friends to cast him. But everyone would have the same answer – none would invest in him and his brand value!

While having a conversation on Rajeev Masand’s Round Table once, Vikrant Massey confessed, “Personally mere saath aisa hua hai picchle do teen saalon mein jab se filmein shuru ki hain. Maine 10 saal TV kiya aur 10 saal TV karne ke baad mujhe Lootera pehli film mili. Bahut aise log hain jo candidly mujhe ye kehte hain ki yaar hum chahte hain ki tum is film ka hissa bano lekin koi paisa nahi lagaayega. Kyunki jo corporate cultire aa gaya hai ki itna paisa daal ke aapko itna recover karna hai.”

Vikrant Massey further said, “Aise bahut se filmmakers hain jinke saath maine kaam nahi kiya hai lekin main jaanta hun unko. Wo kehte hain ki yaar, aur main bhi kehta hun ki yaar tu mujhe kyun nahi leta, karne ke liye ye. Kehta hai ki mujhe pata hai ki tu ye karega to bahut accha karega lekin jab main tera naam aage push karunga na to koi paisa nahi lagaayega. Aur aisa mere saath bahut hua hai, aur wo dost hain mere.”

“To wo kehte hain ki yaar main tere saath banana chahta hun. Koi mujhe X amount dega nahi kyunki mujhe wo paisa chahiye aur by the end of it,” concluded Vikrant Massey. The clip was shared on an Instagram Handle in the mood.for cinema where netizens reacted to the famous actor Vs. Star debate triggered by Vikrant.

A netizen wrote, “Sabko Marne ke bad famous karti hai audience.” Another comment read, “The audience is responsible…. they want stars, not actors.” A third user wrote,”

True, some movies have sh*t story, but have superstars, so they rock the market, but movies with good stories don’t sustain.”

However, a comment pointed out, “Yeh har field main hain. At the end of the day, it’s a business.” Another comment echoed the same thought, “What’s wrong with this? Then it’s business, not charity.”

Check out Vikrant Massey’s video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Sharing My Fvt Cinema (@inthemood.forcinema)

