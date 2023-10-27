Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Animal has been the talk of the town ever since its big announcement. Directed by ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’ helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the teaser of the film, which was released a few days ago, has promised an intriguing ride. Now, the makers have dropped a new song from the film titled Satranga, and fans cannot stop praising the leading pair’s chemistry, with a few also taking a few digs at him over the same.

Satranga is a love ballad where we see Rashmika and Ranbir celebrating their first Karwa Chauth after marriage. Everything goes well until we see Ranbir say something to Rashmika, which instantly upsets her, triggering a fight between the two. Their fight is then intervened by Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Ranbir’s father in the film. However, Ranbir assures his father that there’s no trouble in paradise, calling their rift – “husband-wife’s silly fight.” Ranbir and Rashmika give in to resolve their fight, but only briefly as they end up fighting again. It’s not clear if Ranbir leaves Rashmika, but in the end, she looks devastated when he says, “I don’t know if I will come back or not, but if I do not, please don’t get married again”.

Arijit Singh has sung the song, while the lyrics have been penned by Siddharth-Garima. The music director for the song is Shreyas Puarnik.

Check out the song below:

The song has been received with mixed responses on Reddit. Taking to the Reddit Page ‘r/BollyBlindsNGossip’, many users went on to add how Reddy Vanga has added his classic touch with a complex ending. Some also trolled Ranbir Kapoor, stating how he has excellent chemistry with all of his co-stars except his wife, Alia Bhatt, with whom he co-starred in Brahmastra.

“Beautiful song, loving the family dynamics…..Ranbir is so soft and totally in love with Geetanjali, no way he is having an affair after all this and the last dialogue! He hesitates to upset his wife, touches her feet for forgiveness….asks her not to remarry. Ranbir may be an Animal but he is no Arjun Reddy,” one Redditor wrote.

“This dude has great chemistry with every actress except his wife,” added another netizen.

A user wrote, “This movie is giving more and more Godfather vibes… watched Atank hi Atank …the transformation of RK is eerily similar to AK. Hope it’s not … because Godfather has been remade so many times…not another please.”

“Controlling his wife when he was alive wasn’t enough, even after death he wants to control her,” trolled another user.

Animal will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023. The film also features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

