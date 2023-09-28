Ranbir Kapoor has made the internet go gaga over his vengeance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The teaser of the film starring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri dropped today, and it created a rage when RK projected an altogether wild side on-screen. But do you know that he has charged way more than the other actors to unleash this beast within him?

It has already been reported earlier that the Shamshera actor is charging 70 crore for the film. According to Siasat, this amount is a huge jump from his last film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where he charged 20-25 crore to play the lover boy.

However, Ranbir Kapoor’s beefed-up look in Animal has also come with a very high amount for producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While RK’s salary has been reported to be 70 crore, the rest of the star cast has settled for way less.

The least paid out of the lot is Anil Kapoor. However, whether he has a supporting lead or an extended cameo is yet to be revealed, but the actor has been paid reportedly 2 crore for the film, according to a report by Instant Bollywood.

While Ranbir Kapoor has been paid 35 times more of Anil Kapoor’s salary, even Rashmika Mandanna has been paid double the amount of AK’s salary. The actress, according to a report in Siasat, has been paid 4 crore for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor is also enjoying 14 times higher fee than Bobby Deol whose reported salary is between 4-5 crore for Animal. However, these numbers are floating around based merely on speculations since neither the actors nor the crew has confirmed these figures.

But considering Ranbir Kapoor Kapoor charging 1300% higher than Bobby Deol & 3400% higher than Anil Kapoor is a sign that the film will leave no stone unturned to bring magical numbers at the Box Office. Animal releases on December 1.

