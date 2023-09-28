Kareena Kapoor is truly the ‘Poo’ of Bollywood, and not once, often she has proved the same. She has always known for speaking her mind, and she has never shied away from giving savage answers. In an old interview with Karan Johar, when Kareena Kapoor was asked what she would say if she was told to feature in Murder, her answer will leave you in splits.

Not only Kareena but also Rani Mukerji gave some stunning answers during the episode of Koffee With Karan and left Karan in laughter. Watch the video clip as it’s going viral on social media once again. Scroll ahead!

When Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji had attended Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, many years back, they gave some chatpata answers during the rapid-fire round that created quite a stir in the media. When Karan asked Rani one thing that she had, and Kareena didn’t, Bebo had interrupted & answered, ‘Yash Chopra’, leaving the girls with a big laugh. When the director further asked Rani one thing she didn’t, which Kareena had, without missing a beat, she said Shahid (Kapoor), who was Kareena’s boyfriend back then.

But what stole the show was when Karan Johar asked Rani Mukerji what if she was offered to do Julie, and the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress straight away said, ‘No’, which led Karan to his next question to Kareena. When he asked Bebo what would be her answer if she was told to do Murder, Kareena Kapoor savagely responded, ‘5 crores’. For the unversed, Murder starred Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat.

Well, what are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji’s way of turning down movies? Epic, isn’t it?

