Theatres are going to witness only rage in the upcoming months. After Shah Rukh Khan turned into a beast with Jawan and Salman Khan roared with Tiger Ka Message yesterday, it is Ranbir Kapoor who has unleashed his rage and fury with Animal Teaser. And it sure is sending out the chills and correct massy vibes, with fans going gaga over the superstar’s looks.

The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in lead roles and the teaser has been dropped on RK’s birthday. With intense background music, the film promises to unleash the raw instincts perfect to T.

Ranbir Kapoor is turning into a walking rage, ready to destroy the whole as he starts the journey to vengeance. In a little glimpse, the Kabir Singh director has hinted that he will bring the most raw, most massy superstar this country will witness in Animal.

Even Bobby Deol’s intense look is sending a chill down one’s spine. Netizens are mind-blown with the teaser and are dropping their verdicts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter.) Check out some of these reactions, which highlight that they just saw a glimpse of the massiest film of this year.

A user wrote, “Animal Teaser Mass, Tabahi, Aatank…. It’s Sure Shot Blockbuster. #RanbirKapoor Never Seen Before Avtaar. Anil Kapoor And Bobby Deol Deadly Look. Rashmika Mandanna Superb in Teaser.” Another reaction predicted, “Another cult classic loading from Vanga.” A third user wrote, “The intensity. The Rage. The RANBIR KAPOOR.”

A user wrote, “Ranbir is in beast mode.” Another comment read, “aa jaiye theatre mein December 1st Ranbir Kapoor ka vishwaroop dekhne.” A user compared the teaser to the recently released Tiger Ka Message and wrote, ”

Animal Teaser is way better than #Tiger3.”

People can’t hold their excitement for the film as a user wrote, “Goddamn. RANBIR KAPOOR. what a teaserrrrr. Crazy mass feast loading.” Another comment appreaciated the class of the film and read, “Animal Teaser has the intense tone, Ranbir Kapoor will show his extraordinary skills of performances and we can clearly see Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vision on the teaser. It’s mass with proper class. #BobbyDeol is looking killer.”

A user pointed out, “Ranbir Kapoor ka Vishwaroop. The Violent… The Vengeance..” Another comment read, “MAD STUFF!! After this #Ranbir will be labelled as a true mass superstar of Bollywood in this era!! If at all there’s a telugu pre-release event, I want #Prabhas to be the chief guest!! Set chey bro @imvangasandeep wanna see both dinosaur & #Animal in one frame!! #AnimalTeaser”

A comment read, “Animal Teaser is so action-packed and thrilling, it is sure to get your adrenaline pumping! #RanbirKapoor looks menacing and intense in the teaser, and his performance is sure to be his best work yet. The look, the presence, everything is top notch. The bg score is also catchy.”

For the unversed, Animal releases on December 1 and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri strongly supporting the film. And now with the teaser, the film looks promising and guarantees that this is RK’s beast mode. Don’t call it an Animal; call it a Wild Animal, we suggest.

