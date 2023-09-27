As Jawan is making big waves at the box office worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to rest. The superstar is now gearing up for his next film, Dunki, collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani. These two Indian cinema legends are teaming up for a heartwarming film addressing illegal immigration.

The film is in the editing phase and is set to hit theatres over the Christmas weekend in 2023. In recent news, Hirani became a part of Khan’s Ask SRK session on X. Their funny banter is now going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan conducted a Ask SRK session today on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to connect with his fans. During the session, the actor’s upcoming film Dunki’s director Rajkumar Hirani gave a hilarious reply to King Khan tweet that read, “Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So, think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean.”

Rajkumari Hirani replied to this tweet, hinting that the trailer for Dunki is ready. He wrote, “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK.”

As soon as the tweet came to notice of Shah Rukh Khan, he immediately replied to it and wrote, “Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do and less time to talk to you….Muah.”

Take a look at it below:

Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK https://t.co/QCaT3AM0r0 — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) September 27, 2023

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Must Read: Salaar: The ‘Dinosaur’ Prabhas Is Scaring Off Everyone In The Telugu Industry By Moving To December But No, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Is A Different Animal Altogether!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News