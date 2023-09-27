After being unable to release Prabhas starrer Salaar on September 28, the makers have reportedly pushed its release date to December 22. In past few days, reports of makers not sticking to their scheduled release date have been doing the buzz online. If the latest buzz is anything to go by, the film will face a massive box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. But looks like it will not only have a face-off with the SRK starrer but apparently with a few more South films, too. Yes, you heard that right!

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement of the same, it is now being reported that it has created an ‘absolute chaos’ in Telugu film industry. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media report in 123 Telugu, the decision to move Salaar to December 22 has not apparently gone down well with the makers of Hi Nanna, Saindhav, Extra Ordinary Man, and Harom Hara, who are eyeing on the same day for their films to hit the big screens. While they are yet to reveal their release dates, they are eagerly waiting for Salaar makers to do the same first.

The report states, “It will be tough for these films to stand their ground opposite mighty Salaar, and they will be forced to postpone or pre-pone the release plans.”

Meanwhile, not only in the Telugu film industry, Prabhas starrer will also face a massive clash with SRK’s Dunki. Amid the speculations of their rumoured face-off, media reports suggested that the latter is likely to postpone its release date making way for Prashant Neel directorial. However, all these rumours were put to rest this afternoon, after SRK confirmed that Dunki will arrive on its schedule release date which is on Christmas.

Let’s what and watch for Salaar makers to make an official announcement of its release date.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dunki Vs Salaar Box Office Clash Exclusive: Not A Show Of One-Upmanship But This Is The Real Reason Why Producer Vijay Kiragandur Is Opting For December 22nd Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News