Many speculative reasons have been put forward as to why the Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur has decided to release his Prabhas-helmed lavish action thriller on December 22 alongside Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Some say it is a show of one-upmanship. In December 2018, Kiragandur pitched his production KGF: Chapter 1 against Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, and we all know what happened.

So, is Kiragandur trying to prove a point once again by pitching Salaar against Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki? “No! Not at all,” says a source close to the producer.

The source adds, “It is not an egoistic decision. It is Vijay Kiragandur’s spiritual guru who advised him to release his film on the same day as Shah Rukh’s film. The date Vijay has chosen (December 22) is based entirely on astrological calculations .”

Apparently, Vijay doesn’t make any important personal or professional decisions without consulting his guru.

