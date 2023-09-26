It’s 20 days since Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan hit the screen, and in this period, the Atlee directorial has been making and breaking box office records. While fans are still flocking to theatres in good numbers to watch the action thriller on the big screen, the makers of the film recently released a BTS video of one of its action-packed scenes, and fans are going gaga.

The film, which stars SRK in dual roles, has fans praising its acting, chemistry, action, dialogue and romance. Amidst all the rave reviews, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a behind-the-scenes video of the iconic thrilling car chase sequence, and fans cannot help but drop praises for the team behind making the stunts a success.

Sharing the video on Instagram with the caption, “3… 2… 1… Action 💥 Take a look at the making of one of the most thrilling scenes from Jawan!” the video shows how the Jawan team managed to pull off the thrilling action sequence with the help of Hollywood action director Spiro Razatos (The Fast and the Furious fame). The video begins with the text “The journey of a shot” appearing on screen.

It then features Atlee, Spiro, and others on the sets, reading scripts and discussing it before a stuntman steps into a car and does the scene. A glimpse of the final preparation before the one-shot follows the scene.

Check out the BTS video of the making of this Jawan scene here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

Commenting on the video, one wrote, “So much hardwork for a scene.. I wonder how it must’ve been for the entire movie.”

Another commented, “Movie nahi yee goosebumps ka bomb hai 🔥🔥”

One simply added, “Bapp action ❤️❤️🔥”

One trolled, “Who’s rohit shetty??” while another commented, “Rohit shetty ko bulao be.”

A sixth added, “Big salute to stunners.”

Another praised the team, adding, “Real location, real artists, real action , real making That’s how they did it 🙌 Hat’s off to the @atlee47 and team ❤️”

One, praising the action director, added, “Nice durability test done for the Scorpio (the usual)❤️‍🔥🥰”

A user wrote, “Making 🎥 hard work.”

A tenth added, “Ohh bhai sahab kya seene hai 😮😮 hard work 👏🔥❤️❤️❤️”

Hundreds more were seen dropping red hearts, fire, and raised hands emojis on this Jawan BTS video.

What do you think of this Jawan BTS video? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

