Nothing is constant besides change, and that’s more than evident from the changing friend and enemy status in Bollywood. After being at odds since 2020, Sonu Nigam and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar buried their hatchet at the singer’s 50th birthday celebration in July. Now, just months later, the duo have taken the world by story by sharing a video together.

Yes, Sonu and Bhushan recently took to social media and announced that they will come together to bring the world a classic song. Scroll on to know what the duo said in the video and how netizens react to it.

A while ago, Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and shared a video of himself and Bhushan Kumar sharing the news of their first song – a single coming out on September 29. Sonu captioned the video, “My Brother #BhushanKumar and I are bringing back a classic song which has always been close to our hearts ❤️🎶 #BitterBetrayals first song from T-Series Solos coming to you on 29th September!”

Check out Sonu Nigam’s post announcing their collab here:

This news has led to netizens trolling the duo and pointing out the harsh reality of Bollywood, where relationships change from friends to enemies and vice-versa. For the unversed, in 2020, Nigam released a video and warned Bhushan, saying, “You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this?”

He continued, “I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me.” He even hinted at Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series being unfair to singers and musicians.

Commenting on this reunion of Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar, one Reddit user questioned, “Can we now expect some good music from T-series?!”

Another wrote, “Sonu Nigam disappointed me �”

A third added, “Paison ka khel h. Sab mamla shi hogya”

Referencing Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar’s 2020 fight and recent patch-up, one more commented, “They’re like my parents. Khud ladh ke bacho ko impact karte hai and phir overnight s*x karke agle din normal ho jaate hai. Bhai bacha toh pareshaan reh gaya address karo usko bhi.”

A fifth added, “If this ensures comeback of Sonu Nigam in mainstream bolly movies- full sampot then!!”

One more added, “There’s Say in Bollywood, no one is a permanent enemy or friend, so this should come as no surprise.”

Another added, “Paisa phek tamasha dekh 🎶🎶”

One more noted, “We shouldn’t be surprised. It’s ‘Boliywood’ after all. Jo sab se zyada ‘Boli’ lagata hai uski chalti hai. (sic)”

Let us know in the comments what you think of this Sonu Nigam-Bhushan Kumar reunion.

