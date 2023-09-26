Bollywood actresses own some of the most luxurious things in the world, including rare jewellery pieces, properties and extraordinary cars. And today, we bring you the most expensive engagement rings in Bollywood, and no, it’s not owned by Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma or Priyanka Chopra but by this actress, who is a huge name in the South film industry. Can you guess?

Bollywood actresses have now become a global phenomenon, and beauties like PeeCee, DP, and Alia have become global brand ambassadors. These women are making us proud on an international platform. They’re not only breaking barriers in Bollywood but also doing great things in their personal lives. Earlier actresses wouldn’t get married, and it would hamper their projects in B-town, but they’re now leading a balanced life and paying equal attention to their personal lives without having to worry about their professional lives.

Now, talking about the most expensive engagement ring in Bollywood, it’s owned by Asin and is a 20-carat solitaire worth Rs 6 crores, as reported by GQ. The ring was designed especially for her, has their initials engraved, and was imported from Belgium.

Asin is followed by Shilpa Shetty with a 20-carat diamond ring worth Rs 3 crores. Next in line is Deepika Padukone, with a solitaire ring costing between Rs 1.3-2.7 crores, followed by our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, who owns a Tiffany solitaire worth Rs 2.1 crores.

And then comes Anushka Sharma, with a diamond ring worth a crore, followed by Sonam Kapoor with Rs 90 lakhs, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Rs 75 lakh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Genelia D’Souza with Rs 50 lakh each.

Bollywood divas and their expensive solitaire affair is a match made in heaven.

