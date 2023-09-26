Priyanka Chopra’s little sister Parineeti Chopra recently tied the knot with boyfriend Raghav Chadha and the pictures from the wedding ceremony are making us swoon. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha made their relationship official in May this year after they got engaged. On her wedding day while Parineeti shared pictures from her big day, PeeCee’s wedding photographer shared snaps from Priyanka’s big day and got massively trolled on social media. For the unversed, Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in 2018.

Priyanka’s photographer Joseph Radhik took to Instagram and shared pictures from PeeCee’s fun filled wedding in 2018. In the now deleted post, Joseph had written that brides nowadays want to drop colours from their wedding whereas Priyanka adopted and embraced a colourful red lehenga for her wedding day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post was deleted after hate comments started pouring regarding Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding pictures shared by angry netizens on Reddit. A person wrote, “I get it, a lot of people didn’t like Pari’s look – but it’s ultimately her day and her choice. To tweet this on someone’s wedding day, comparing her with her own sister, just to market yourself is just vile. Joseph didn’t have to go there at all.” Another netizen wrote, “He is so tone deaf and disrespectful, he is being distasteful about pc’s own cousin by putting pc ‘s wedding looks against her.”

Take A Look:

Another comment read, “This is so unnecessary of a photographer to create a feud between two sisters.”

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra’s wedding ceremony was all about smiles, laughter and love. The bride and the groom, Raghav Chadha had the happiest wedding ceremony where they opted for pastel shades for their big day. Parineeti Chopra shared her wedding pictures two days back where she wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

We wish the couple good luck for their future!

Must Read: From Parineeti Chopra’s 2500 Hours To Deepika Padukone Taking 16,000 Man Hours, These Bollywood Brides’ Dresses, Veils Had A Personal Touch Taking A Lot Of Efforts To Bring Love To Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News