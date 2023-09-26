Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was one of the prettiest bride as she tied the knot with boyfriend Raghav Chadha. After days of anticipation and waiting, fans finally got a sneak peek into their exquisite wedding ceremony. This Bollywood meets Politics wedding definitely has everyone’s attention, and fans love their minimalistic yet chic wedding looks. The mega wedding took place in Udaipur last weekend.

While we swoon over their wedding pictures, a picture of their reception invite has gone viral on social media. We, however, cannot confirm if the reception invite is real.

According to the wedding invite, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be hosting a mega reception for friends and family in Chandigarh on September 30, 2023. The reception invite which has gone viral, featured a picture from their wedding. An ETimes report revealed that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be hosting two receptions: one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception will reportedly be attended by Parineeti’s actor and director friends. The guest list details have however not been revealed yet.

Parineeti Chopra shared her wedding pictures two days back where she wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”

It was back in May when Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their relationship official as they exchanged rings at their engagement ceremony. Their Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet and others were held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24. Many, including Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray were seen attending the wedding festivities.

Many many congratulations to the couple!

