Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been on record-breaking speed ever since it hit the big screens, taking the ticket windows by storm. While who’s who of the industry is lauding the film, SRK fans have been showering praises on Atlee’s directorial from the beginning. Amidst its global triumph, the director recently opened up about its inspired from The Dark Knight Rises and Mersal, starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In a recent interview, the director was asked about the rumours, which he happily addressed. For the unversed, soon after the film hit the big screens, netizens felt that its characters were inspired by Bane from Batman, while SRK and Deepika Padukone’s action scenes were inspired by Atlee’s own film Mersal.

Speaking to Film Companion, Atlee addressed the same and said, “I know people will say that, but I am not taking from there. I have done Mersal, I have a wrestling scene in it, which is there in Jawan as well. I know that and it’s ok, both are my films. But when it comes to other films, for example Bane from Batman. I want to cover the face of an actor in a film, which I want to reveal in the next part, so what mask can I go for?

Further adding that the whole of Jawan is about masks only and if people think it was a copy of Bane from Batman then calls it a good reference. He added, “I have one half skull mask, one full bandaged mask, the entire film is about masks only, so I went with the mask that was designed by my production designer. That’s all. It was nice. If they call it Bane, that’s fine, that is a good reference.”

Meanwhile, Jawan recently crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the 6th Indian film to touch the milestone.

