Malaika Arora is a diva in every sense. She has always grabbed the headlines for pulling off absolutely gorgeous fashion trends. She also stays in the news because of her fitness regime and yoga routines. Another reason she pops up on your social media is because of her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. All good reasons to stay relevant, right?

However, the Dabangg’s Munni once caught herself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons when she could not handle her high spirits and went berserk on Sonam Kapoor. The reports, however, were the classic ‘gossip’ and ‘tea’, which were spilled by rumour columns of tabloids.

None confirmed the story, but the fact of the matter was none denied it. Despite Malaika Arora’s image at stake, none discussed this event, which happened in 2016. Along with Malla, this rumour also involved the fashionista, Sonam Kapoor. Scroll down to read what happened.

So, once upon a time, in the eventful world of Bollywood, a grand party was thrown to ring in ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday. Manish is the second person in this industry after Karan Johar, who is best friends with practically everyone. So amid ‘everyone’ who was present at a party erupted a scene which involved an allegedly super drunk Malla and her beau Arjun Kapoor’s sister Sonam Kapoor.

According to an old report by Spotbye, Malaika Arora was in high spirits after too many drinks. Sonam, who was in proximity, tried to help her as she saw that the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl was not able to manage herself. A source was quoted by the publication saying, “Sonam tried to hold Malaika, but Malaika told her in no uncertain terms to back off.”

Sonam Kapoor was visibly embarrassed and tried to handle the situation since Malaika seemed to be all over the place. However, she did not react and backed off. The source added, “She backed off. Did she have a choice? Malaika told her that she will manage her ownself. At this point, Karan Johar (who had hosted the party) and Manish came forward and took Malaika inside.”

What happened next was a tale that must be spilled some or the other time by some or the other witness in some or the other circle. However, this gossip, which spread like a fire, was never clarified by any of the parties.

Well, ‘bina aag ke dhuaan nahi uthta’ is a classic gossipy proverb for days like these, we guess!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

