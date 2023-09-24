Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s fun-filled evening party themed ‘let’s party like the 90s’ will be starting soon and DJ Sumit Sethi is all ready to play the beats.

On Saturday morning, Parineeti Chopra’s ‘choora’ ceremony took place at The Leela Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sumit Sethi aka DJ Sumit, known for “Veera”, “Gaddi Mashook Jatt Di”, “Jai Deva” and many more hit songs has arrived in Udaipur ahead of the evening party.

DJ Sumit was all smiles and posed for the paparazzi appointed outside the venue. When asked if he will be playing tonight, he said, “It’s party time”.

On September 24, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding will take place around 4 PM, and the Vidaii will happen in the evening. The reception gala will take place at the Leela Palace Courtyard.

Many prominent AAP leaders, family members and Bollywood celebrities have arrived in Udaipur for the wedding. Some guests were seen enjoying a boat ride. The festivities are taking place in Hotel Leela Palace which is situated in the middle of Lake Pichola.

The guests were greeted with Dhol and musicians upon their arrival at Udaipur airport. A few guests shook a leg to kickstart the wedding celebrations.

Must Read: RagNeeti Wedding: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Groove To ‘Gud Naal Ishq Mitha’ With Guests On Their Sangeet Ceremony – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News