Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has refused to surrender at the box office. The film has maintained its pace, earning in the range of 7 – 8 crore on the weekdays. The sixth day has taken the total of the film in the range of 81 – 82.5 crore at the box office in India.

Aamir Khan’s 7th Highest Grosser Very Close!

From here, the next stop for the film is Talaash which is the seventh highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan’s career and earned 93 crore at the box office. SZP is 10 crore away or lesser to claim this spot.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, June 25, Sitaare Zameen Par earned in the range of 7.5 – 8.5 crore. This is almost in the same range as Tuesday, day 5’s earnings at the box office. The film is all set for another jump over the second weekend.

Aamir Khan Close To 100% Budget Recovery

Aamir Khan is very close to the 100-crore club and will cross the mark over the weekend. The sports dramedy is very close to recovering its entire budget at the box office. After the 100% budget recovery, the film will enter the profit-making zone.

How Much Does Sitaare Zameen Par Need To Be A Hit?

Sitaare Zameen Par is based on a budget of 90 crore at the box office, and it is almost 8 – 9 crore away from recovering its entire budget. However, the film still needs a total of 180 crore net collection at the box office to turn a hit at the box office. The film is still almost 100 crore away from this mark! However, it is now the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 surpassing Bhool Chuk Maaf!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Nikita Roy Box Office Day 1 VS Sonakshi Sinha’s Top 5 Openers: Will Sona Nail A Tough Target Despite Kajol’s Maa Turning A Huge Roadblock?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News