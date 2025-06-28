Squid Game concluded its strong third season, finishing up on a narrative that was never intended to be longer than one season. Writer Hwang Dong-hyuk originally conceived it as a film, but its massive popularity of more than 600 million viewers made it a global hit. Season 3 begins immediately after Season 2, with Gi-hun returning to the Game in an attempt to complete it after losing a rebellion against the system.

SPOILERS Ahead:

Brutal Rounds and Painful Choices

This time, the remaining players, including Jun-hee, Myung-gi, Geum-ja, Yong-sik, Hyun-ju, Min-su, Nam-gyu, Seon-nyeo, Seong Gi-hun, and Dae-ho, face even crueler rounds. In one challenge, they are divided into Knives and Keys, where Knives must kill a Key to survive. Jun-hee goes into labor in the middle of this chaos, helped by Geum-ja and Hyun-ju. But things turn tragic when Myung-gi murders Hyun-ju and escapes, leaving the group devastated.

Gi-hun, filled with anger over the failure of the rebellion, blames Dae-ho for giving up and kills him in rage. Geum-ja is forced to kill her own son to save Jun-hee and cannot handle the guilt, ending her own life. In the next game on a narrow bridge, Jun-hee sacrifices herself so Gi-hun can carry her baby forward, making sure her child stays alive.

Meanwhile, the Front Man reveals himself to Gi-hun and tries to convince him to kill the other players while they sleep, claiming it is the only way to survive. Gi-hun refuses to cross that line, choosing to protect his humanity.

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game Season 3?

In the final round, players stood on giant towers and had to kill someone to move on to the next tower. Gi-hun protects the baby and fights Myung-gi one last time, defeating him. At the end, Gi-hun is left with a terrible choice: to kill the baby and survive or sacrifice himself. While the VIPs watch, he gently puts the baby down and says, “We are not horses. We are humans,” before jumping to his death, giving the baby a chance to live.

Soon after, Hwang Jun-ho arrives with the Coast Guard, but the Front Man escapes with the baby. Six months have passed, and Jun-ho discovers the baby and prize money of Gi-hun left behind for him, while Gi-hun’s daughter in Los Angeles receives his belongings.

In its last moments, Squid Game asks what humans truly are, leaving viewers with the message that even in a cruel world, hope and compassion can still survive.

