The ending of Squid Game Season 2 has left the audience wondering about what’s next for this highly anticipated drama series. Soon after arriving on Netflix, Season 2 of Squid Game became the talk of the town. The comeback story of Seong Gi-hun consists of only seven episodes, which is fewer than the first season. However, the ending of the latest season has left the door open for endless possibilities.

How did Squid Game Season 2 end? Does Seong Gi-hun get his mission accomplished?

Season 2 of Squid Game ended on a cliffhanger when Seong Gi-hun failed in his mission to stop the game. This happened when Player 456 devised a plan to attack the base of the Pink Army and capture their leader. However, Gi-hun’s force includes Player 001, who is revealed to be none other than the Front Man himself. In the final moments, the Front Man shows his true colors and pretends over the radio transmitter to be dead during the mission to capture the main base, misleading Seong.

As a result, Seong’s friend Jeong Bae decides to surrender. Suddenly, the Front Man appears in his mysterious mask and original attire, shooting Jeong Bae in front of Gi-hun. This emotionally breaks Gi-hun, tearing his heart as he loses his friend.

What does this ending mean to Squid Game Season 3?

The ending of Season 2 has surely set up a major part for Season 3. In the next season of Squid Game, Seong Gi-hun will continue to play the remaining games after his emotional breakdown. Even in the post-credit scene of Season 2’s final episode, a new game is introduced by the red light, the green light doll, and the boy doll. This indicates that the game will continue until the end despite all the turmoil.

The ending reveals that Seong Gi-hun is now a broken man in the game who failed to rescue his friend. While Player 001 is presumed dead according to Player 456, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Front Man reemerges in the next season as a contestant, fabricating another lie in front of everyone.

It’s important to note that the Front Man takes a person’s life in front of Jeong Bae during one of the games. Gi-hun’s friend tries to warn him about this multiple times but fails. With Jeong’s death, Player 001 has a clean slate and could make others believe his lies if he re-enters the game.

The Captain of the Ship Also Remains a Big Mystery

Not only the Front Man but also the captain of the ship, where the police and other forces are trying to locate the mysterious Squid Game island, is also a big mystery. In the final moments, we see how he kills one of his members and throws the body overboard when he discovers him tampering with the drone.

This could be a tracker that allows the Squid Game army to locate their position. Earlier, the captain claimed he didn’t believe in the story of the Front Man’s brother, but now it seems that the ship captain is one of the key players for Season 3.

