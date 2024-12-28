The second season of Squid Game consisted of seven episodes in total. The ending of this widespread web series has left the audience buzzing and eagerly anticipating what will happen next. One major query that remains after Season 2 is whether there will be a Season 3 following the release of the second installment.

Squid Game confirmed Season 3 for 2025

The ending of the seventh episode ensures the next installment of Squid Game following the release of Season 2. The makers have noted that the third season of Squid Game will be released in 2025. So, the audience must wait almost a year to catch Seong Gi-hun’s re-entry story in the life-or-death game.

No specific month has been declared, so there is no definite timeline for releasing the third season in 2025.

What Lee Jung-Jae explains what will happen in the third Season

During an interview with Netflix, Player 456, portrayed by Lee Jung-Jae, briefly explained what fans could expect in the third season. The actor explained how the ending of Season 2 sets the stage for what’s next for Gi-hun after the death of his best friend in the game. The following season will also address whether Seong will continue in the game with the same motive of saving other players after his friend’s death.

“The end of Season 2 is going to make people more curious about how Gi-hun will do in the game now that this traumatic event has happened to him,” Lee Jung-jae tells Tudum. “After what’s happened to his friend, can he still maintain his objective of saving the other people in the game?” – he stated

Will an eight-episode of Squid Game Season 2 be before the next installment?

As the ending of Season 2 is left on a cliffhanger, the question arises: will there be eight episodes in this season, as the ending seems unfinished? However, based on Lee Jung-jae’s interview, there will be no eighth episode. Fans must wait for the third season to find out what happens next in Squid Game.

