The second season of Squid Game is receiving a massive reaction from fans everywhere. Audiences believe the second installment was worth the wait and have picked up the pace of the first season.

This article contains spoilers for Season 2, so please proceed with caution before reading further.

Front Man joins Squid Game as Player No. 001 in Season 2

In Season 2 of Squid Game, the Front Man joined the game as Player 001. This was revealed during the voting session after the first game. Seong Gi-hun tries to unite the remaining players from the Green Light, Red Light game.

He discloses that he has played this horrific game before. Coincidentally, Gi-hun has been assigned the same number as Player 456.

He urges everyone to vote to leave the game and return home. However, Player 001 has the deciding vote when the votes are tied. He chooses to continue the game. Shortly after, Player 001 turns around and is revealed to be the Front Man.

The masked man entering the game as a player introduces a major twist in Season 2 of Squid Game.

What is the role of Front Man in the Squid Game?

The Front Man oversees everything in the Squid Game. He acts as a supervisor, ensuring the smooth operation of all the games and maintaining order. Even when the special guests arrived in the first season, the Front Man managed all arrangements.

The true identity of the Front Man is revealed to be Hwang Jun-ho’s brother, the police officer who infiltrated the area in Season 1. However, this time, Jun-ho and Seong Gi-hun have allied to take down the entire Squid Game operation.

Who was Player 001 in the first Season of Squid Game?

In the previous season, Oh Il-nam entered the game as Player 001. Initially, the old man was perceived as a helpless elder whom Player 456 frequently assisted.

However, by the conclusion of Season 1, Oh Man’s true identity was revealed: he was the game’s creator.

In the final moments of Season 1, he succumbed to health issues and passed away.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News