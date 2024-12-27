Finally, after a hold of multiple years, Squid Game Season 2 has arrived on Netflix. The new season of the deadly game incorporates a total of seven episodes, with Seong Gi-hun pushing his re-entry into the Squid Game. Now that players will contest in the game again, the question arises: what is the prize money for Squid Game Season 2?

What is the Prize Money for Squid Game Season 2? [SPOILER]

The prize money for Squid Game Season 2 might be a spoiler for many. Please proceed cautiously, as the facts comprise spoilers for the latest season.

The prize money for Squid Game Season 2 is the same as in the previous season. Once again, when Seong Gi-hun enters the game, there will be 456 participants. Similar to the first installment, the total number of participants resulted in a prize money of 45.6 billion won.

In Squid Game Season 2, the prize money remains unchanged at 45.6 billion won.

Squid Game Season 2 Prize Money: Conversion to INR, USD, and Other Currencies

The won currency is South Korean, and the prize money in the series is based on that currency. However, when converted into other currencies, the prize amount is as follows:

INR: ₹2,648,843,352

USD: $31,056,354

AUD: $50,621,426

EURO: €29,807,041

What is the new rule in Squid Game Season 2? [SPOILER]

The second season of the thriller series introduces a significant rule change in the Squid Game. This time, the contract agreement for participants includes a new clause. According to this clause, after each game is completed, a vote will take place based on the majority’s decision.

If the participants decide to quit the game, the money collected in the piggy bank will be divided among the remaining participants. Previously, the amount was intended to go to the families of the players who had died in the game since its start.

However, the rule has completely changed this year, bringing fresh dynamics to the entire scenario.

