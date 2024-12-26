The news of Vanderpump Rules getting a complete reboot has dominated the world of reality television for weeks. From the original cast members sharing farewell messages to expressing their thoughts about the revamp.

From talking about how they dealt with the news of not being back on the show to their thoughts on the yet-to-be announced all-new cast. Reports are now suggesting that the OGs are competing amongst themselves to earn the spot for a spinoff show. Here’s what we know about the same.

Are The Vanderpump Rules OGs Competing To Get Their Own Spinoffs?

According to Life & Style magazine, things between all the original cast members of Vanderpump Rules are heating up and it’s apparently “not just about money.” For the unversed, the reality series starred Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy prior to the reboot. “This has been their bread and butter for over a decade,” an insider told the portal about the same.

They added that despite the brand deals and other opportunities like their businesses and podcasts to ensure money flow, the Bravo show is what kept them relevant. The insider stated, “There’s only so long that they’ll be able to keep charging the rates they do.” The report alleged that all of them are “addicted to the fame and attention” the show brought them over time.

“The thought of fading into obscurity is horrifying,” the source claimed. As per the portal, Scheana and Lala are trying to drop hints about their own spinoff. There have also been rumors about Ariana and Katie potentially getting a show about their sandwich shop Something About Her as well. “Tom and Tom are desperate to get their own show too,” the insider said.

They further continued that Bravo is expected to give some of the cast members a chance to star in their own spinoff shows now that Vanderpump Rules will feature an all-new set of cast. But since not all of them get the slot, “the claws are out big time,” according to the magazine’s report.

Vanderpump Rules Former Cast Members Who Landed A Spinoff

Previously, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, also got the opportunity to star in a spinoff show The Valley, which is currently on air with its second season slated for release in early 2025. Meanwhile, production on Vanderpump Rules season 12 is also expected to start in 2025 and an announcement of the cast can be expected soon.

Lisa Vanderpump will be the only one returning for the upcoming season. The press release of the reboot stated that the new season will revolve around “a new group of close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.”

