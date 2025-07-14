Paranthu Po is clearly making a mark at the box office. The Tamil comedy starring Shiva has earned 5.83 crore at the box office in 10 days and has recovered its entire budget, churning out profits already, winning the triple clash against 3BHK and Phoenix.

Shiva’s Film Trends Much Higher Than Surya Vijay Sethupathi’s Drama

Shiva’s comedy film is winning hearts, and in 10 days, it has earned 173% more than Phoenix. Surya’s action film could earn only 2.13 crore in 10 days and is heading towards making losses. Meanwhile, 3BHK is leading this clash at the box office in numbers.

Paranthu Po Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, Paranthu Po earned 67 lakh at the box office. This was a visible drop from the previous day which earned 77 lakh. In the second weekend, the film earned 1.74 crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 4.09 crore

Day 8: 30 lakh

Day 9: 77 lakh

Day 10: 67 lakh

Total: 5.83 crore

Paranthu Po – 8th Profitable Tamil Film

Paranthu Po is the 8th most profitable Tamil film of 2025 after Maaman, Tourist Family, Madha Gaja Raja, Dragon, Kudumbasthan, Murmur, and Padai Thalavan. Paranthu Po is mounted on a budget of 3 – 4 crore and it has churned out a profit of 45.7% – 94.3% at the box office!

Paranthu Po Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collections: 9.83 crore

India Gross Collections: 11.59 crore

Budget: 3 – 4 crore

Returns On Investment: 45.7% – 94.3%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

