The drama between The Real Housewives star Dorit Kemsley and her now estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley doesn’t seem to end. The two may have been happily married at one point of time but now with their split, a lot of things have changed including their dynamic. With most of their life being featured on a reality show, things only get worse and get bigger than ever.

Dorit has spoken about how PK’s alcoholism and drinking issues caused a wedge between them, leading him to be disrespectful towards her. On the other hand, he felt that she had really changed along the way and wasn’t the woman he knew before she started filming the show. Here’s what the businessman had to say when asked if he regretted doing the reality show.

Does PK Regret Filming For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

During his appearance on the Hot Mic podcast, he sat down and opened up about his side of things as well as reacted to the comments Dorit had made about him on the show. When asked if he regretted doing the show, he replied. “Now, yeah. Of course I do. I’m not with the love of my life. So, of course I regret it,” insinuating that the show was a factor in their split.

PK also mentioned that it was “emotionally difficult” for him to watch the show as he saw Dorit mentioning bankruptcies, gambling debts, DUIs, and how she stood by him. He added that it wasn’t entirely true because all of the monetary issues and gambling problems happened well before he met her. The 57-year-old stated that he hadn’t gambled since 2008 and that he doesn’t drink anymore, thus being on a long term path of recovery.

PK About Dorit Kemsley Talking About The Darkest Times of His Life

He continued that he is seeing someone he loves talking about the darkest times of his life on TV and suggesting that she held his hand through them. PK said it was difficult to watch that sometimes because a lot of those she actually wasn’t with him. He mentioned how he felt she was “emotionally distraught and unhappy” and those moments were an all-time low. Mauricio chimed in and said he was proud of PK for getting over his drinking issues.

PK Alleges That Dorit Kemsley Has Changed Since RHOBH

“Suddenly, I’m watching my wife be someone who is a completely different person to the person that I met, married, and fell in love with,” PK alleged during the chat. He felt that he hadn’t changed at all after all the fame from being on RHOBH. Meanwhile, he felt Dorit had changed enormously.” He also said that “her narrative of what has gone on is very different to mine.”

