The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been featuring some explosive drama during its currently airing 14th season. The reality series is featuring two of its cast members Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley separating from their husbands Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley respectively.

Dorit has claimed that PK’s drinking issues were a major part behind their split and even went on to call him a “full-blown alcoholic.” PK has opened up about how he felt regarding her comments about his issues. He also spoke about dealing with the “disease” and attempting to overcome it.

Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Rubbishes Claims Of Being A ‘Full-Blown Alcoholic’

PK made an appearance on the Hot Mic Podcast with Mauricio Umansky and he shared his personal journey dealing with alcoholism. He also spoke about not being happy with what Dorit had claimed about him. He revealed, “I was shocked, disappointed and upset about what Dorit had to say.” PK then explained, “I’m really proud and public about my sobriety, and I’m 12 months in two weeks.” He looked at Mauricio then and gave him a fist bump.

He continued, “I’m now completely clear. My public sharing of my sobriety was about recovery. It was to inspire other people that it doesn’t matter how dark it gets, you can recover.” The businessman then added that it’s not possible to do this alone and that one needs people for support. He called it an emotional and tough journey, “the toughest one I’ve really taken,” he mentioned.

PK further described alcoholism to be a “cunning, sophisticated illness” with its own personality and its own soul. He added that the older a person gets, the worse it does too. “Dorit’s lack of understanding about sobriety is not her fault. She hasn’t invested in it,” the 57-year-old said about his now-estranged wife. “She hasn’t worked a program and hasn’t done what I’ve done,” he said,

“There is no fully blown alcoholic. You’re either an alcoholic or you’re not,” PK claimed. He accepted that his alcoholism was one of the elements that led to the breakdown of their marriage, but he stressed that it was just a component and not the only reason. He elucidated that the process includes getting to the cause underneath. “It’s not as simple as to say he was a full blown alcoholic. That’s why we’re separated,” PK concluded during his podcast appearance.

Dorit Kemsley On PK Being A ‘Full-Blown Alcoholic’

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Dorit spoke about their equation in an episode and stated that the couple were trying to do things as a family and were not in a toxic place. She added that PK had a sober coach that she was not privy to.

“He’s a full-blown alcoholic,” Dorit had then alleged. This was what PK was responding to on the Bravo podcast and why he was upset and shocked. He was not happy with her choice of words and the way she had described him.

