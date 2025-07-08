Demon Slayer not only served hashiras and demons to the audiences across the globe but also introduced a unique weapon, which is none other than a Nichirin sword. The Nichirin sword stands out above the others in the action-packed Demon Slayer universe. These swords aren’t your typical katanas. They are the only weapons that can defeat demons because they are made from unique ore that is continuously absorbing sunlight.

However, these nichirin swords are made in a variety of shapes and, most significantly, in a range of colors, each of which has a profound symbolic meaning. Everything you need to know about the various colors of the Nichirin sword is provided here.

What is a Nichirin Sword in Demon Slayer?

Nichirin swords are made from uncommon materials that can only be found in mountains that receive constant sunlight. As per Fandom, these swords are forged with Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, which are found on high mountains like the Sunlight Mountain. The swords carry the same deadly energy as the sun because demons are susceptible to sunlight. When a slayer uses the blade for the first time, it changes color to reflect their spirit and breathing pattern. This metamorphosis provides information about the slayer’s personality, fighting potential, and elemental affinity.

What do different colors of Nichirin Swords signify?

In Demon Slayer, a Nichirin sword’s color has more meaning than just aesthetics; it’s linked to the wielder’s breathing, fighting style, and personality. Each shade has a backstory that often gives us insight into the slayer’s innermost thoughts and feelings.

Blue Nichirin Blade: It represents Water Breathing, a style characterized by calm, flowing movements that are both shameful and deadly, like a crashing wave. This sword is wielded by the stoic Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka, whose silent strength and unwavering resolve are a reflection of the very element his blade is associated with.

Red Nichirin Blade: It symbolizes Flame Breathing. It blazes with passion, righteousness, and an unstoppable spirit. This fiery sword was wielded by Kyojuro Rengoku, the beloved Flame Hashira, whose charismatic energy and noble heart light up every battle he’s in—until his final one, where he burns brightest.

Yellow Nichirin Blade: Thunder Breathing is associated with the color yellow. It conveys power, speed, and sharpness. Zenitsu Agatsuma, a fan favorite, carries the sword and appropriately exemplifies its attributes.

Green Nichirin Blade: The wild and aggressive style of Wind Breathing is symbolized by the green Nichirin blade, which reflects the erratic nature of the wind itself. This blade is wielded with chaotic intensity by Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira.

Pink Nichirin Blade: It is tied to the Love Breathing style. Elegant, emotional, and surprisingly powerful, this blade belongs to Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira. Though Kanroji’s sword is rather different because of its long and flexible whip design.

Amber Nichirin Blade: It represents Sound Breathing, a distinctive style that is flamboyant, rhythmic, and explosive in sound and impact. Tengen Uzui, the flamboyant Sound Hashira, carries these amber-colored blades, which are connected with a chain.

White Nichirin Blade: The white blade reflects Mist Breathing, a delicate yet deadly technique. This sword is wielded by none other than the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito.

Lavender Nichirin Blade: Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, wields the Lavender Nichirin Blade, which symbolizes Serpent Breathing. His blade is specially twisted to resemble a snake’s body, mirroring his slithering motions and menacing elegance when fighting.

Lavender-Blue Nichirin Blade: It is linked to Shinobu Kocho’s unique style, Insect Breathing. Instead of using physical force to kill demons, she administers poison using her delicate needle-tipped sword. The color reflects her delicate, butterfly-like movements, which are precise, elegant, and quietly lethal.

Gray Nichirin Blade: Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, is the owner of the gray Nichirin blade. He defies custom by using a spiked flail and axe that are chained together rather than a sword.

There is even more variation with other rare sword colors. For instance, the indigo-gray Nichirin blade represents Beast Breathing, an untamed and fierce style employed by Inosuke Hashibira, who wields two jagged swords in a manner akin to an animal using its fangs to attack. Kanao Tsuyuri, a serene and perceptive slayer who studied under the Kocho sisters, uses the light pink blade, which represents Flower Breathing. Her sword blooms with elegant attacks, revealing her extraordinary skill beneath her gentle exterior.

Lastly, Kokushibo, a former demon slayer who is now an Upper Moon One and one of the series’ primary antagonists, wields the purple Nichirin blade. The purple blade is linked with Moon Breathing, a potent technique that originated from Sun Breathing.

Then we have Tanjiro Kamado, whose sword turned black the moment he drew it. Black Nichirin blades are thought to be uncommon. It is generally considered a bad omen as the black blade users typically die young.

As the story progresses, it becomes clear that the color black is associated with Sun Breathing, the first and most effective breathing technique. Tanjiro’s blade turning black suggests that he has a lot of unrealized potential.

Nichirin swords are more than just weapons in Demon Slayer. They act as mirrors, reflecting the strength, heart, and soul of their owner. And fans are eagerly waiting to see these swords back in action as they gear up for the release of the upcoming Infinity Castle movie.

