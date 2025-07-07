The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Luna figuring out that Will was trying to expose her evil intentions on camera and going on the run. She landed at Hayes’ preschool, holding the teacher captive and asking her to call Steffy over. Liam’s tumor keeps growing.

The drama is about to get massive when the showdown finally happens this week, and more than one person is shot. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 7, 2025

The week’s first episode features Finn being surprised by Li’s take on Luna. It’s no secret that Li detests Luna even though she is her niece. She clearly knows Luna has no place in her family and has warned her adoptive son Finn against her more than once. Li has absolutely zero trust in Luna.

She knows exactly how far she can go and how murderous her intentions can be. Luna has proved it in the past with her kidnapping schemes and murders. And now she is back at it, targeting Steffy and claiming she is the reason why her father Finn will never have a father-daughter bond with her.

When Li has a take on Luna’s behavior, what could it be about? And why is Finn surprised by her response? Has she changed her tune? Is she being defensive about the manipulative girl that her sister Poppy birthed? On the other hand, someone gets shot during Luna’s diabolical scheme, but who?

Luna is putting her plan into action, and she is going ahead with her plan to eliminate Steffy. Sheila, on the other hand, ran into Taylor and figured out what Luna might be up to. She reaches there and sees Luna pointing a gun at a terrified Steffy. Will Sheila be able to talk her granddaughter out of it?

It looks like it will be too late, and Luna will fire the gun, leaving someone shot. The question remains: will Steffy be the one injured, or will Sheila surprisingly end up saving her daughter-in-law’s life? Is Sheila going to take the bullet to protect Steffy? What exactly will this lead to down the line?

Will Sheila be okay? Or will Steffy be the one shot as per Luna’s plan? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

