The previous week on General Hospital saw Natalia being declared dead, Kristina being saved by Marco from the bar fire, Daisy being christened by Michale and Sasha, Rocco finding out about Britt, Willow and Drew going ahead with their plans and Lulu and Laura having chats about the future.

The drama is about to get deeper when Rocco asks his mother the full truth about his birth. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama that revolves around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 7, 2025

The first episode of the week features Lulu being enraged. Brook Lynn was done with Lulu trying to snoop into her life and ruin it. She needed revenge and so she began her own research into her life. When she found some big secrets, she chose to let it go and not stoop as low as Lulu did against her.

But Rocco got his hands on the file and found out Britt Westbourne was his surrogate mother. He now wants answers from Lulu and she is left beyond shocked to find out that her son got his hands on such a massive truth. Is she going to tell him the truth? When she is enraged has she found out?

Does Lulu know the file was Brook Lynn’s? How will she react to getting a taste of her own medicine even though Brook Lynn stepped back before things got serious? Up next, Sasha makes a horrifying discovery. What has she found out? Is this related to Daisy? Or is this about Willow and Drew?

Gio seeks a new perspective. Who will he approach for the same? Is this going to be Emma? Or will he go to his grandfather Sonny? Anna questions Sidwell. After all, the town has been abuzz with a lot of things, especially the fire at Charlie’s and Natalia’s shocking death due to alleged overdose.

When Anna decides to investigate, what answers will she get? Especially when Sonny is sure that Sidwell was behind the fire. He has revenge on his mind but how far will he go to teach Sidwell a lesson? Will Anna get some intel on Sidwell that they can use to put him behind bars or just arrested?

Cody and Brook Lynn clear the air. The latter is making it clear that she is not like Lulu which is why she stepped back before a major fallout began and Rocco found out the truth. She doesn’t really know that Rocco already knows. And last but not the least, Joss lashes out at Vaughn. But why?

