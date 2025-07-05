The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw EJ supporting Johnny. On the other hand, Abe checked on Chanel after Johnny’s arrest while Belle made a promise to Paulina. Elsewhere, Brady and Kristen consulted with Marlena. And last but not the least, Alex pitched an idea to Stephanie.

From surprising returns and reunions to sweet bonding and interrogations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 7, 2025

The first episode of the next week sees Sophia having mixed feelings. Is she going to tell Tate the truth about their baby boy? Xander and Sarah argue. What is the topic this time around? Tate and Holly anticipate an upcoming getaway while Chad and Cat bond. How will these bonds fare?

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Gwen returns to Salem. Will this lead to happiness or chaos in town? Julie and Chad are stunned. What could this be about? Leo struggles with the baby. What will he decide to do next? Rafe busts Ari. How will she react to it? And then there are Alex and Stephanie who share a romantic evening.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Doug tries to push Ari away. Is he trying to hide the truth from her? Belle worries about Marlena. Is this about John’s passing or her health? Leo opens up to Javi about his past. What secrets will come to the surface? Bonnie tells Sarah a hard truth while Xander and Gwen happily reconnect.

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Up next, Chanel supports Johnny while Tony warns EJ. Jada and Belle are stunned by what they uncover. Is this going to change the Johnny and EJ case drastically? Xander and Philip face off. What will be the result of yet another confrontation between the half-brothers? Which way will they go?

Friday, July 11, 2025

The final episode of the week features EJ working Belle. Is he trying to make sure things go his way during the case? Paulina fills Johnny in while Jada interrogates Chanel. When Xander and Maggie clash, who will be the one calling the shots? Sarah tries to convince Philip to come clean. Will he?

