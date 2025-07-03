The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny vowing revenge. Gio opened up to Emma about losing touch with music after finding out the truth about his parentage. Lucas voiced his fears regarding Natalia. Tracy did some scheming, and last but not least, Joss made a big revelation.

The drama has been bubbling up for the last couple of weeks, and it’s time for some popcorn-worthy entertainment. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running, hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 3, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Dante seeking out Jason. What could this be about? Will the two chat about parenting and throw some barbs in the middle, or is it about something else? Up next, Trina warns Kai. He may have just begun his internship with Drew, but he already did some snitching.

Kai revealed that Curtis was planning to track down Jacinda and pay her off to say exactly what he wants her to say. This is a big betrayal, and if Trina finds out, it will end their romance. After all, this is her dad whom he shared intel about. To Drew, of all people. This will get real messy soon.

Nobody likes Drew but Trina, Curtis, and Portia, especially despite that guy. And Kai sharing intel about them is a strong betrayal. When Trina gives him a warning, what could this be about? When will she find out her boyfriend is the snitch? How will she react when she eventually figures it out?

Meanwhile, Michael is disturbed. The past couple of months have been too heavy for him. He only recently returned from Germany after getting all of his burns and was immediately sucked into the courtroom custody battle. To add to it, his daughter with Sasha was born, a beautiful reprieve for him.

Now, his adoptive sister Kristina was involved in a fire incident. Is that why he is disturbed? Did it trigger his own trauma from his burning incident? Additionally, he has to deal with Willow and Drew, who cannot accept their defeat and are doing everything they can to take Wiley and Amelia away.

Will Sasha be able to help Michael through this mess? When Maxie makes a discovery, what could it be about? Elsewhere, Lulu advises Laura. What is she going to suggest to her mother? Is this going to be about Sidwell? Is Laura about to make a major decision as major? Will Lulu brainwash her?

Additionally, Tracy warns Gio, Emma dishes out advice, Brook Lynn breaks bad news, and Sonny grills Ada Turner. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Sophia Asks Melinda For Help, Maggie Confronts Xander, While Brady Encourages Sarah

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News