The previous episode of General Hospital saw Emma and Gio have a memorable encounter with a cute little puppy. Ava offered counsel to Nina about Willow’s custody result mess. Kristina warned Michael while Willow made an announcement. Lastly, Tracy felt cornered.

From interesting intel and surprising assistance to discussion and orders, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 23, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Tracy making a public display. What could this be about? Jordan and Curtis take a trip down memory lane. Is this the start of an affair? Portia is left rattled. Has Drew blackmailed her again? Kai shares his new plans with Trina while Nina is taken aback.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

When Nina seeks help from an unlikely source, who could it be? And then there’s Carly, who pleads with Michael, but about what? Drew gets some inside information while Portia lashes out. Curtis reassures Trina. Is this about Kai or Portia? Or does she want to get rid of Drew from the town?

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

When Dante and Brook Lynn discuss Gio, will they find a way to convince their son to give them some time? Alexis seeks out Elizabeth. Is this about Kristina and the accident? Martin gets some bad news while Marco makes a delivery. And then there’s Cody, who follows orders, but from whom?

Thursday, June 26, 2025

A conversation with Sonny leaves Carly concerned. Jason gives Dante a new perspective. Is this related to Gio and the parentage reveal mess? Lulu has advice for Lucas, while Brook Lynn doesn’t like what she sees. When Marco makes a discovery, what exactly will he do about the same?

Friday, June 27, 2025

Sonny is in for a shock. Is Sidwell making some moves? Jason and Carly walk down memory lane. It’s sure to be a nostalgic fest. Daisy’s loved ones gather for her christening. Gear up for smiles and happy tears. Anna faces some tough questions. Chase and Brook Lynn make a massive realization.

Is this related to Gio or Dante, or the paternity mess? Or maybe even about Lulu? Will this help Brook Lynn in moving ahead with her revenge plans?

