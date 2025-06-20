In the previous episode of General Hospital, Sonny wanted answers from Sidwell. On the other hand, Lulu and Isaiah met for drinks. Michael did some catching up with Jason while Jordan opened up to Anna about Curtis and Portia’s marital problems. Lastly, Marco was left conflicted.

The drama is about to escalate, and plotting will take over as kidnappings and traps are laid out. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 20, 2025

The week’s final episode sees Emma and Gio having a memorable encounter. And there’s a dog involved. Will this be that one heartwarming moment that leads to the beginning of their romance? On the other hand, Ava offers counsel to Nina. The latter told her what happened in the court.

The custody hearing was a dramatic battle, and Ava was shocked when Nina told her all that transpired. She is unhappy with the result since her daughter Willow did not win full custody of Wiley and Amelia, but Carly’s son Michael did. What advice will Ava have for Nina in this mess?

Elsewhere, Kristina warns Michael. What could this be about? Is this about Willow and Drew’s plotting, or is this about Sasha and Daisy instead? When Willow makes an announcement, what could it be about? She had a lot to think about after she lost the custody battle and was left quite hysterical.

She refused to accept that she lost custody and her kids, even though all her choices were selfish and those pushed by Drew. Even now, the man is refusing to leave her alone and recently asked Willow to marry him. Is her decision about Drew’s proposal? Will she choose to marry him or not?

After all, Drew, the manipulator, told her this choice would give them a fighting chance to get hold of the kids. Is she going to get brainwashed by him yet again? Meanwhile, Tracy feels cornered. What could this be about? Is someone trying to test her? What will the Quartermaine matriarch do?

Then there’s Kai, who updates Trina with some juicy news. Drew offered him a paid position, but should he take it? Will Trina ask Kai not to trust him? Lastly, Anna tells Sonny that the day of reckoning is here, and there’s nothing he can do about it. What new trouble is brewing now?

