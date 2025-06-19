The last few days of General Hospital have seen Gio dealing with the aftermath of the whole parentage reveal. A truth that changed everything for him and made him realize his whole life was a lie. He has been slowly trying to understand who’s in his corner and who wasn’t. Brook Lynn and Dante are his parents.

But they are strictly on the outs. And so is Lois, his maternal grandmother, the one who kept the secret from everyone. Gio is slowly starting to form new bonds, and his half-brother Rocco plus paternal grandfather Sonny are among them. Here’s what Giovanni Mazza felt about playing the character.

General Hospital: Giovanni Mazza On Aftermath Of Parentage Reveal

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the youngster opens up about how Gio is trying to find the truth and figure out who had what role to play in the whole mess. He added that Emma, Sonny, and Lulu brought the truth to him, which is why he is thankful to them and not angry at them.

“Lulu is the reason that he even knows who he is, knows who his parents are, and he’s appreciative that she did that,” Giovanni shared, claiming that Gio would rather be living like this knowing the truth rather than his blissful former life where he had no idea what the truth about his life even was.

The soap star divulged, “It’s really exciting because what Gio wants is to create a new, chosen family. A support system, like an inner circle that he can rely on, and who can rely on him.” He pointed out that Sonny did not know he was Gio’s paternal grandfather and he was still always caring.

“Sonny has become a very important person in Gio’s life because he’s like the one person in his family, his blood family, that he can count on. I think when everybody else is sort of out of sight, out of mind, Sonny is the one person that is there, who stays and continues to care about Gio,” he felt.

As for Rocco, Giovanni said that the trust between Gio and him will build slowly. The two only recently found out they were half-brothers. It has been hard for Gio to trust anyone after the truth came out but “Rocco is innocent and reminds Gio so much of himself” which is why they’ll bond over time.

And last but not the least is Lois, the one who kept such a massive secret from everyone with her mother Gloria, who is Gio’s great grandmother on the maternal side. It especially hurt the character because Lois was so loving towards Gio and now he realizes it was all inauthentic and all a lie.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Wants Answers, Lulu & Isaiah Meet For Drinks, While Jordan Opens Up To Anna

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News