The previous episode of The Young and the Restless witnessed Danny counseling Daniel regarding the weird space he is under. On the other hand, Adam and Chelsea mixed business with pleasure. And lastly, Tessa lost patience with Mariah due to her secrets, guilt, and strong denials.

The reveal is almost here, and the setting of France is offering some new and exciting scenes. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 19, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 19, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jack having some second thoughts about meeting Dumas. Now that most of the key members of Genoa City are in France, taking up the invitation presented by Dumas himself, things are about to get spicy. Jack and Diane are among the list of people there.

But the Abbott patriarch now has second thoughts about meeting the mysterious businessman who lured all of them over here. Considering how shady he is and how long he has kept in the shadows, his worry is fair. But he and Diane are now here and must face the music. How will it go?

On the other hand, Lily arrives at the party looking for answers. She is the one who is most desperate to find out who Aristotle Dumas really is. Lily has been snooping around, asking everyone questions to figure out any hint of who he might be. Now that she is at the party, the long wait is almost over.

Her most important worry is what Dumas plans to do in Genoa City. Is he going to target the Winters? Lily has always been very protective about her family, but is she getting too far ahead of herself? And lastly, Kyle falls into a trap. Is this actually related to Audra? Or is this about Dumas instead?

Considering Audra is actively working against Kyle to break him and Claire up on Victor’s orders, she might come out on top. On the other hand, Kyle is enjoying the tension and competition between the two. He wants to figure out her goals, but doesn’t know the deal she has struck.

He doesn’t realize that Audra allied with Victor to get her company, Vibrante, funded. In exchange, Victor asked her to mess things up between Kyle and his granddaughter Claire. Has Audra been successful? Is this the trap he has fallen into? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know more!

