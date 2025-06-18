OTT giant Netflix has an exciting slate of original films and shows lined up for release in the coming months. One such title quietly making its way to the streaming platform is the mystery thriller limited series Untamed. The series, which consists of six episodes, will premiere on Netflix on July 17, 2025. Here are three solid reasons why this show deserves a spot on your watchlist.

1. The Creators

The upcoming Netflix series has been created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. For the unversed, Mark L. Smith is a screenwriter who has previously lent his writing skills to Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Oscar-winning film The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

He also created Netflix’s recent Western series, American Primeval, and his upcoming projects include Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi film The Dog Stars. With such an impressive filmography, streaming enthusiasts have every reason to be excited about Untamed.

From the writer of #AmericanPrimeval comes #UNTAMED, a crime mystery thriller series starring Eric Bana. It arrives on July 17,2025. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/OFE2DSlFeS — MoviePlus📺 (@MoviePlusx) June 17, 2025

2. A Talented Lead Cast

Untamed features Eric Bana in the lead role of Kyle Turner, a special agent with the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch. The series also stars Sam Neill, who plays an important role as Paul Souter, the chief park ranger in Yosemite.

Eric Bana is an immensely underrated actor, known for films like Black Hawk Down, Hulk, Troy, Munich, and The Time Traveller’s Wife, among others. And veteran actor Sam Neill’s notable credits include Sleeping Dogs, The Hunt For Red October, The Piano, Dead Calm, Jurassic Park, Daybreakers, and Jurassic World: Dominion, to name a few.

Eric Bana and Sam Neill Lead Netflix’s ‘Untamed,’ a Mystery Thriller from The Revenant Writer https://t.co/GSNtZachMJ pic.twitter.com/fdW0eGE8Ju — GoreCulture (@gore_culture) June 16, 2025

3. An Intriguing Premise Set Against a Breathtaking Backdrop

The basic plot of Untamed follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent who is assigned to investigate a brutal death in Yosemite National Park. To uncover the mystery, he teams up with a rookie park ranger, Naya Vasquez (played by Lily Santiago). Beyond its suspenseful storyline, the series makes full use of the park’s stunning landscapes, offering a visual treat to streaming audiences from the comfort of their homes.

‘Untamed’ Trailer: Yosemite-Set Western Thriller Series Starring Eric Bana Debuts July 17 https://t.co/Bq23vxOBqI pic.twitter.com/79gbrNcOWs — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) June 16, 2025

Untamed Trailer

You can watch the show’s official teaser trailer here to get a sneak peek at its characters, storyline, and scenic setting.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Netflix True-Crime Series With A 97% Score Is So Disturbing, Fans Say It Is the ‘Wildest’ They Have Even Seen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News