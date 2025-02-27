Captain America: Brave New World marks a significant chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only as Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as Captain America but also as a film that revives elements from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. The movie features the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader and introduces Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who undergoes a dramatic transformation into Red Hulk.

Given these strong connections to Hulk lore, many fans expected to see Bruce Banner himself play a role in the story. However, despite the heavy Hulk-related themes, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner does not appear in the movie. Director Julius Onah recently addressed why the Green Goliath was left out, explaining that the decision was made to keep the spotlight firmly on Sam Wilson.

The makers did not want to shift focus to Hulk in a Captain America movie

With Captain America: Brave New World exploring major storylines connected to The Incredible Hulk, many Marvel fans naturally assumed that Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, would make an appearance. Despite the clear ties to the Hulk mythos, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is nowhere to be seen. In an interview with The Playlist, director Julius Onah explained why Hulk was ultimately left out of the movie. While the idea of including him was considered, Onah and the creative team felt that it would take away from Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America.

“Well, I think at the end of the day, and I’m happy it landed where it did—this is Sam’s story,” Onah said. “This is Sam’s first cinematic adventure as Captain America. And you want it to be about Sam leaning into his superpower to overcome the odds.”

Onah further explained that adding Bruce Banner would have shifted the audience’s focus away from Sam. “So, you pull in Banner—as great as Mark Ruffalo is and as exciting as it would be to have him—and suddenly, the focus shifts away from Sam. The conversation obviously came up, but ultimately, it felt like this wanted to be Sam’s film.”

While Bruce Banner’s absence makes sense from a storytelling perspective, it’s understandable why some fans were disappointed. The Leader was originally teased as a major villain back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, and the film’s introduction of Red Hulk only deepened the expectation that the Green Goliath would show up to settle the score.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Alexandra Daddario Sizzled In A Sparkling Fishtail Gown Flaunting A Perfectly Sculpted Figure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News