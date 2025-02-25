Captain America: Brave New World is showing a slow run at the box office, which is declining with time. It suffered a massive dip in the US and in China as well. However, the MCU movie is now set to reach a significant milestone worldwide. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s praiseworthy performances have not been helping the film’s case at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

MCU has been struggling with its films for a long time now. Captain America 4 also had the same excitement among fans as the news about reshoots made them skeptical. In addition, revealing Ford’s Red Hulk before the release in the trailer also dulled people’s interest in the movie. Like other Marvel movies, this, too, had a hefty budget. As per reports, it had a production budget of $180 million.

Captain America: Brave New World is inching closer to the $300 million global milestone. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America 4 collected $35.3 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office. The film saw a huge drop of -61.8% from last weekend when it was released in the theatres. Therefore, it reached the $148.36 million international cume across 53 markets.

The performance back home in the US was also very disappointing, as it collected only $28.2 million. Here, the film also experienced a sharp decline of 68.3% from its opening weekend. It played across 4,105 theatres in North America. Despite the poor second-week gross, the film stayed at #1 in the domestic box office chart.

Captain America: Brave New World has collected $141.17 million so far at the US box office. Along with the $148.36 million overseas cume, the worldwide cume amounts to $289.54 million. It will soon reach the $300 million milestone. So far, it has collected around 60.8% more than its hefty budget.

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. He encounters an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. The film was released in theatres on February 14.

