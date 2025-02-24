Mufasa: The Lion King lost multiple theatres at the cinemas in North America. It is also facing several new releases worldwide making it harder for the Disney feature to keep up its momentum. However, it is very close to its next big milestone, which will be its last. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Disney feature was made on an estimated budget of $200 million and has earned a significant profit at the box office globally. Since it was released on digital platforms a few days back, however, the film’s box office collection has been hampered in the US as it is losing multiple theatres. Despite the mixed critical reception, Mufasa has resonated with audiences worldwide, solidifying its position as a significant entry in Disney‘s live-action adaptations.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King has beaten The Unbreakable Boy this weekend and grossed $2.5 million on its 10th three-day weekend, dropping 41.1% from the last weekend. This is reportedly the biggest decline so far after losing 315 theatres on Friday owing to its digital release. It is now playing in 1925 theatres in the US. Mufasa has hit a $245.4 million cume in North America and is eyeing a $250-$260 million domestic run.

Meanwhile, at the international markets, Mufasa has grossed a strong $4.4 million this weekend. It experienced a drop of -24.1% from last weekend for a $453.3 million international cume across the 53 markets. Therefore, the Disney feature’s worldwide cume has reached the $698.7 million mark. It is around $2 million away from hitting the $700 million milestone.

Mufasa: The Lion King still has much stronger legs than expected and is eyeing a global run between $710 million and $720 million. It is available online on PVOD and has been running in the theatres since December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

