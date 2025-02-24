Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, is not having the time of its life at the box office. It has been witnessing a sharp decline in several places, including the United States. Meanwhile, the movie is approaching a major milestone globally, but the overall poor performance will impact the MCU film’s entire collection. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie finally introduced Adamantium in the MCU and addressed the giant Celestial in the ocean. The discovery of Adamantium and the political ramifications of its control suggest potential storylines involving mutant kind and the X-Men. Additionally, the film’s exploration of global politics and resource conflicts may set the stage for future narratives addressing international alliances and rivalries within the superhero community.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World has been suffering from negative word-of-mouth, grossing only $28.3 million in its second three-day weekend. The report also mentioned that it is the 3rd harshest drop in MCU’s history as it declined -68.1% from the last opening holiday weekend. It has reached the $141.3 million domestic cume. Compared to the other Presidents’ Day openers, it is below Ant-Man 3’s $32 million, Deadpool’s $56.5 million, and Black Panther’s $111.7 million second weekend grosses.

However, Captain America 4 is above Sonic the Hedgehog’s $26.2 million and Fifty Shades of Grey’s $22.3 million. In the Captain America franchise, Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s film is in the third spot above The First Avenger. The movie is reportedly eyeing a domestic run between $195 million and $215 million, depending on whether the lack of direct competition helps it hold better than Ant-Man 3 in the upcoming days. However, on the bright side, the MCU movie maintained its #1 position in the domestic box office chart this weekend.

The MCU movie is approaching the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. It collected $35.3 million on its second weekend overseas, the same as Shang Chi’s $35.2 million. It has hit the $148.2 million cume internationally over 53 markets. Adding to the film’s domestic gross, it has reached the $289.5 million global cume. It was made on a hefty budget of $180 million and has raked over 60% more than the price tag.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

