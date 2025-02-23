Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has hit the ball out of the park with the film standing at a whopping 17.3 crore at the box office in only two days. The film earned 14.45 crore in Tamil and 2.85 crore in its Telugu version!

Budget & Recovery

The comedy-drama helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu has been mounted on a budget of a reported 35 crore and the film has already recovered almost 49.4% of the entire budget in only 48 hours. The film is expected to grow further on Sunday!

Dragon Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, February 22, the film earned 10.8 crore at the box office, which was a jump of almost 66% from the previous day, which brought 6.5 crore!

Check out the daywise collection of comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 6.5 crore

Day 2: 10.8 crore

Total: 17.3 crore

Dragon VS Love Today Box Office

Dragon, in two days, has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Pradeep Ranganathan‘s last theatrical release, Love Today, which earned 6.61 crore in its lifetime. In fact, Dragon earned 161% higher than the entire lifetime collection of Love Today!

Another Kollywood Success On Cards?

While it would be easy for Dragon to recover its entire budget of 35 crore at the box office, it is difficult to contemplate whether it would claim the hit verdict for itself. The Tamil comedy-drama needs to earn a total of 70 crore at the box office to claim the hit verdict.

The film, at this pace, might bring a weekend of 27 – 30 crore, if it maintains the momentum it has built. All eyes on Sunday numbers!

