Malayalam Film Industry, just like last year, is committed to delivering great content that performs well at the box office, and another film that is a testimony to this theory is Officer On Duty, standing at a total of 5.75 crore in three days at the box office.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of reported 12 crore at the box office, the film has recovered 47.9% of its entire budget and needs to earn 6.25 crore more for the film to recover its entire budget and enter the profit-making zone.

Officer On Duty Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, February 22, the film took a massive jump of almost 124% at the box office from the opening day, earning 2.8 crore. On the opening day, the film earned 1.25 crore.

Here is the day-wise collection of the crime thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.7 crore

Day 3: 2.8 crore

Total: 5.75 crore

Officer On Duty VS Bougainvillea

Officer On Duty, however, is faring below Kunchacko Boban’s last theatrical release, Bougainvillea. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, the film earned 8.65 crore in the first three days. However, Officer On Duty is picking up pace at the box office and might take another good jump on Sunday, bringing a solid four-day weekend for the film.

About Officer On Duty

Rated 8 on IMDb and helmed by Jeethu Asharef, the official synopsis of the film says, “A demoted police inspector investigates a counterfeit jewelry racket, becoming entangled in a dangerous web of crime that puts his life at stake.” Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the film also stars Priyamani in the lead.

