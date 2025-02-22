Malayalam box office witnessed a triple clash on Valentine’s Day with a comedy-drama Bromance, an action drama, Daveed, and a family drama – Painkili. Out of the three films, Arun D Jose’s adventure comedy is very close to claiming the hit verdict.

Meanwhile, the other two films are heading towards two opposite verdicts, one of them turning into a disaster and the other one very close to its budget recovery! In eight days, the action drama earned 67% more than the family drama!

Painkili Budget & Profit

Painkili is mounted on a reported budget of 10 crore at the box office, and the film is far from recovering its budget, earning only 29.4% of its investment! The film is still 7.06 crore away from recovering its entire budget and entering the profit-making zone!

Daveed Budget & Profit

Daveed is mounted on a reported budget of 5 crore at the box office, and the film has recovered 90.4% of its entire budget. It needs to earn 48 lakh to enter the profit-making zone. However, it would be difficult for the film to claim a hit verdict since it would need a total collection of 10 crore in its lifetime!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Daveed VS Painkili at the box office.

Day 1: 90 lakh VS 70 lakh

Day 2: 80 lakh VS 55 lakh

Day 3: 1.1 crore VS 72 lakh

Day 4: 50 lakh VS 28 lakh

Day 5: 44 lakh VS 25 lakh

Day 6: 38 lakh VS 22 lakh

Day 7: 27 lakh VS 14 lakh

Day 8: 13 lakh VS 8 lakh

Total: 4.52 crore VS 2.94 crore

About Daveed

Helmed by Govind Vishnu, the action drama is rated 6.8 on IMDb and the official synopsis says, “A middle-aged bouncer named Ashiq Abu enters a fierce rivalry with Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmadov, leading him through a personal journey of redemption and determination.” The film stars Lijo Mol Jose, Aju Varghese, and Vijayraghavan.

About Painkili

Helmed by Sreejith Babu and produced by Fahadh Faasil, the family drama stars Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, and Roshan Shanavas in lead roles. Rated 7.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “The tale of Suku, who fakes insanity to escape the law. While faking insanity, he falls in love.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dragon Box Office Day 1: Opens 1835% Higher Than Pradeep Ranganathan’s Last Opening – Destroys 3 Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News