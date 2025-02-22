Malayalam Film Industry has got the second superhit of the year, all thanks to Basil Joseph. Ponman is a clear winner at the box office with the dark comedy standing at a total of 9.85 crore after 23 days. The film might cross the 10 crore mark over the fourth weekend!

Budget & Recovery

Helmed by Jothish Shankar, the Malayalam film starring Basil Joseph was mounted on a restricted budget of reported 3 crore. Against this budget, the film earned a total of 9.85 crore at the box office churning out a profit of 6.85 crore and registering 228.3% return on investment.

2nd Malayalam Superhit Of 2025

Rekhachihram, starring Asif Ali, was mounted on a budget of 6 crore and earned 26.52 crore in its lifetime, delivering a profit of 342% and claiming the first superhit verdict of 2025 at the Mollywood box office. After Rekhachithram, Ponman is the second Malayalam superhit film of 2025.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the dark comedy at the box office.

Week 1: 5.7 crore

Week 2: 3.19 crore

Week 3: 2.1 crore

Day 23: 3 lakh (4th Friday)

Total: 9.85 crore

Ponman VS Most Profitable Malayalam Films Of 2024

Looking at the list of most profitable Malayalam Films of 2024, Ponman has surpassed the profits of Sookshmadarshini, the fourth most profitable Malayalam film of 2024. Starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim, the mystery thriller churned out a profit of 179.2% at the box office. However, it would be impossible for the Malayalam dark comedy to axe the profits earned by the most profitable Malayalam film of 2024 – Premalu, which delivered a profit of 745.5% at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

