Vicky Kaushal is currently the talk of the town, and his great Maratha warrior avatar as Sambhaji Maharaj avatar is taking over box office records in the newly released film Chhaava. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the period drama has yet again delivered a new achievement!

Vicky Kaushal VS Allu Arjun!

While Vicky Kaushal has surpassed the ticket sales of every single Indian film released in the theaters from 2023-25, the only beast, Vicky is yet to tame is Allu Arjun. On the second Friday, Pushpa 2 registered almost 10% higher ticket sales than Vicky’s period film.

Chhaava Ticket Sales

While the film is bringing great box office numbers, it is all because of the enormous ticket sales that is inching towards a total of 6 million on BMS. On the second Friday, February 21, Chhaava registered a ticket sale of 708K, surpassing the second Friday ticket sales of every single Indian film on BMS from 2023-25 except Pushpa 2.

Biggest Ticket Sales In Bollywood

In fact, Laxman Utekar’s period drama registered the biggest ticket sales on the second Friday on BMS for a Bollywood film from 2023-25, surpassing the previous best, Stree 2. Vicky Kaushal’s period drama registered 64% higher ticket sales than the horror comedy, which registered 431K sold tickets on the second Friday!

Check out the ticket sales for Indian films on BMS on the second Friday:

Pushpa 2: 783K Chhaava: 708K Kalki 2898 AD: 569K Gadar 2: 445K Stree2: 431K Animal: 415K Jawan: 405K Jailer: 327K HanuMan: 315K Amaran: 245K

Hopefully, Vicky Kaushal will tame Allu Arjun with ticket sales for his film on the second Saturday and Sunday!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

