Nosferatu, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard, has finally left cinemas in the United States. The R-rated horror showcased outstanding, strong legs at the box office and has achieved an interesting feat with its global collection. It has been bestowed with multiple honors, including Oscar nominations. Scroll below for more.

The success of this R-rated movie highlighted several key trends and implications for the film industry. It has revived viewers’ interest in classic horror narratives. Also, the movie was made on a reported budget of $50 million and has earned 254.48% more than it worldwide.

In an era dominated by high-budget blockbusters and low-budget indie films, Nosferatu exemplifies the potential profitability of mid-budget productions. Its financial success suggests audiences are willing to support films with unique storytelling and artistic vision, even without franchise ties. The R-rated movie became Robert Eggers‘ highest-grossing film.

Eggers’ distinct directorial style and dedication to atmospheric storytelling have garnered a dedicated following. The film’s success reinforces the notion that audiences are drawn to director-driven projects that offer a unique cinematic experience, encouraging studios to invest in visionary filmmakers. The movie, which was released on December 25, collected $21.65 million during its opening weekend.

Luiz Fernando’s report shows that Nosferatu collected only $6K on its 8th Thursday over the last 90 theatres playing it in the US. It has achieved a $95.6 million cume after 58 days in theatres, becoming the 4th highest-grossing movie in Focus’ history domestically, falling short of only $1.2 million from beating Downton Abbey’s $96.8 million.

The movie has collected $81.63 million overseas, and adding that to the domestic cume, its worldwide collection has reached the $177.24 million mark. It is among the top 5 highest-grossing horrors post-COVID and still runs in theatres overseas.

